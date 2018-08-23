Wilton Senior Center News

Lifetime Learners

Are you looking forward to your fall calendar? Are you ready to learn something new? Lifetime Learners Institute is offering nine four-week classes ranging from current events to Tai Chi to Art History and more. Classes are in the mornings and afternoons Monday to Friday, once per week. No homework or required reading. Just thinking, being creative, and learning with others. Classes begin Sept.12.

Classes are each $30, plus $50 for membership if you are not already a member. Membership is good for a year. All classes are at Norwalk Community College, 188 Richards Avenue in Norwalk.

See the catalog and register online at lifetimelearners.org or mail to Lifetime Learners at 188 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854, West Campus Room 102.

Coming events

Friday, Aug. 24; 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis.

Monday, Aug. 27, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, Aug. 28, 9:45, No BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Erickkson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, 12:30-2 Blood Pressure Screening at Village Market; Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, Aug. 29, 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12 to 5, Farmer’s Market at the Wilton Historical Society; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Aug. 30, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.