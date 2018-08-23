Wilton Library Lines

Weir Farm exhibition

It may be the dog days of August, but that doesn’t stop talented artists from creating their works. MaryEllen Hendricks is this month’s Weir Farm Artist-in Residence who will be showing her works at the library on Monday, Aug. 27, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. MaryEllen is a photographer specializing in landscapes, primarily using primitive and 19th-Century techniques including the use of large-format cameras. Most recently, her work has coalesced around the concept of “thin places” — places and times of day in which the physical world hints at the presence of the spiritual. Please see the registration link for details The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. There is no charge. Registration is suggested.

Literacy series part deux

Dr. Gerald Weiss will be delving into Part Two of Goethe’s Faust, the great masterpiece, in a four-part series on Thursdays, Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 10:30 to noon. The program is called Autumn Poetry — Goethe’s Faust Part II: A World of Fantasy, Fascination, Fortune, and Fate. In this part, Faust continues to strive after the highest possible existence and “the eternal feminine” with the aid of Mephisto (the devil). His search for the meaning of life is the reader’s search, too, and the universal search for what it means to be human and the purpose of life itself. Please see the registration link for details. There is no charge for the program. Packets will be available at the circulation desk one week before the first session begins. Advance registration is required.

Hawk documents journeys

International documentary photographer and Wilton resident, Daryl Hawk, will have a 30-year retrospective of color images from around the world when his exhibition, Daryl Hawk: Distant Journeys Photography Exhibition, opens at the library on Friday, Sept. 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fifty of Hawk’s favorite images from North, Central and South America, Cuba, Patagonia, the Arctic, Antarctica, India, Ladakh, Bhutan, and New Zealand will be on display. The reception is free and open to the public. All of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The exhibition runs through Tuesday, Oct. 9. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor for the exhibition.

Cannon Grange Fair

Books are what people mention when they think about libraries, but what about showing library-grown produce at grange fairs? That’s what Wilton Library is doing this Sunday, April 26, when the Children’s Library will be showing off several vegetables as well as garden decorations that have been grown or created at the library. Teen Services and Innovation Station teams will be demonstrating the Lulzbot Taz 6 3D printer and Vorpal the Hexapod robot. Embroidery, etched items and other crafts also will be on display.

Last days to see Wilton artists

The 74th annual Summer Show is coming to a close on Tuesday, Aug. 28, so now is the time for people to act on their instincts about the paintings they have seen gracing the walls of the library for the past two months. Everything will be packed up and carried away on Wednesday, Aug. 29. If there are works that people have been contemplating, it is time to fill out the yellow inquiry forms and make those special summer purchases to take home. A portion of the proceeds benefit the library.