Restaurants open, to open

Pokeworks restaurant has opened on Danbury Road at the Gateway Shopping Center.

Poké, pronounced po-kay, is a Hawaiian raw seafood salad that is becoming increasingly popular in the United States through this chain of island-inspired restaurants.

“It’s healthy food, made with a lot of fish,” said attorney Casey Healy, who represents the owners, after a short public hearing on the new restaurant proposal held last December.

Information: pokeworks.com.

Another restaurant is reopening. Marly’s Bar and Bistro, 101 Old Ridgefield Road, is reopening Aug. 24 after being closed for renovations more than a week.

There is still more news on the restaurant front. Parlor Pizza and Bar will open in the Wilton River Shopping Center downtown soon. It is owned by Tim LaBant, owner of the highly rated Schoolhouse at Cannondale.