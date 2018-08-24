Movie Menu: Dirty Harry, The Godfather, The Help and more

Looking for a movie to watch?

Take a break from the heat with a film playing on broadcast and cable stations.

Check these out.

Dirty Harry (1971)

Clint Eastwood suggests various ways to “make my day” in this classic tale of a tough San Francisco police inspector.

Friday, August 24, 8:45 p.m., AMC

Saturday, August 25, 2:40 p.m., AMC

Giant (1956)

Elizabeth Taylor sets West Texas ablaze with emotion in this Oscar-winning epic based on the novel by Edna Ferber.

Saturday, August 25, 10:30 a.m., TCM

The Godfather (1972)

Marlon Brando reminds us what it means to stand up for family, stand against enemies, and stand for justice even if that means taking the law into your own hands.

Saturday, August 25, 5 p.m., AMC

Sunday, August 26, 10:08 a.m., AMC

The Godfather, Part II (1974)

Al Pacino continues the saga of the Corleone family is this ambitious sequel that won the Oscar for Best Picture. Just like the original.

Saturday, August 25, 9 p.m., AMC

Sunday, August 26, 2:13 p.m., AMC

The Help (2011)

Viola Davis touches our hearts as a woman of service who remains dedicated to the children she cares for despite the tensions in the South in the 1960s.

Saturday, August 25, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., E!

Monster-in-Law (2005)

Jane Fonda decides to make everyone around her miserable in this better-than-it-should-be comedy that reminds us what a skilled comic actor she can be.

Saturday, August 25, 1:50 p.m., Freeform

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Harrison Ford makes us believe that people can dare to do anything in this whimsical classic from Steven Spielberg.

Friday, August 24, 8 p.m., VH-1

Saturday, August 25, 3 p.m., VH-1

Remember the Titans (2000)

Denzel Washington stands for what matters in this thoughtful look at a small town that is consumed by football and uncomfortable with race.

Friday, August 24, 5:25 p.m., VH-1