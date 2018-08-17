Wilton real estate sales — Aug. 10-16, 2018

real estate
22 Wilton Hunt

The following real estate transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 10 through Aug. 16, 2018.

59 Calvin Road: Sarah B. and Daniel P. Philippon to Josh Johnell and Nikia Michelle Boman, $770,000.

63 Old Highway: Kjell S. Wendell to Sean T. McNamara and Angela F. Broccoli, $540,000.

220 Nod Hill Road: James and Karen Kauffeld to Candice and Hermann B. Brehrens, $900,000.

22 Wilton Hunt: Stephen and Catherine Georgallas to Dane T. and Jennifer L. Knudsen, $875,000.

27 Woodland Place: Kenneth A. and Patricia Sylvia to Marcin Wielgoszewski and Tricia Nardiello, $868,000.

275 New Canaan Road: Mark and Jacquelyn Emerick to Matthew Bezanson, $613,000.

46 Sunset Pass: Ryan and Jennifer Panoli to John R. and Tracey Llewellyn, $630,000.

Leave a Comment

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This