Wilton real estate sales — Aug. 10-16, 2018

The following real estate transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 10 through Aug. 16, 2018.

59 Calvin Road: Sarah B. and Daniel P. Philippon to Josh Johnell and Nikia Michelle Boman, $770,000.

63 Old Highway: Kjell S. Wendell to Sean T. McNamara and Angela F. Broccoli, $540,000.

220 Nod Hill Road: James and Karen Kauffeld to Candice and Hermann B. Brehrens, $900,000.

22 Wilton Hunt: Stephen and Catherine Georgallas to Dane T. and Jennifer L. Knudsen, $875,000.

27 Woodland Place: Kenneth A. and Patricia Sylvia to Marcin Wielgoszewski and Tricia Nardiello, $868,000.

275 New Canaan Road: Mark and Jacquelyn Emerick to Matthew Bezanson, $613,000.

46 Sunset Pass: Ryan and Jennifer Panoli to John R. and Tracey Llewellyn, $630,000.