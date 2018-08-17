Wilton High wrestling program to be honored

The Wilton High School wrestling program was among the winners when the Fairfield County Sports Commission announced its 2018 Sports Persons of the Year on Monday.

The Wilton wrestling program and the local other honorees from each of the 16 communities the commission serves directly will be recognized at the 14th annual Sports Night awards dinner on Monday, Oct. 15, at the Stamford Marriott at 6 p.m.

In each of the 16 towns, a committee headed by a local town representative of the commission selects a Sports Person of the Year. Each winner is deemed to have had the most positive impact in their sports community from Aug. 2017 to Aug. 2018.

Continuing an upward trend, the Wilton High wrestling team had its best-ever point total (36.5) and overall finish (22nd) at the State Open meet in March.

Wilton also finished ninth with 100.5 points at at the Class L championship — that was the program’s second-best showing at the state class championships, trailing only the 107 points the Warriors scored at the Class M meet in 1994.

Prior to the state meets, Wilton finished fifth in the team standings at the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference championship with 116 points. It was the second-best finish in school history and the highest since 1985, when the Warriors were fourth at FCIACs.

Wilton set a school record with seven wrestlers placing (top six in each weight class) at the conference championship meet.

Junior Travis Longo won FCIAC, Class L, and State Open titles for the Warriors at 106 pounds. Longo was the first Wilton wrestler to win a state class championship in 12 years and the first to win a State Open title in 25 years.

The first Wilton wrestler to qualify for the New England regionals since 1993, Longo ended the season with a 36-3 record.

Seniors Nick Rende (126 pounds) and Zach Zeyher (170 pounds) each advanced to the FCIAC finals for Wilton before losing one-point matches and finishing second in their respective weight classes.

Rende and Zeyher added third-place finishes at the Class L meet and came close to placing (top six) at the State Open meet. Both Rende and Zeyher ended their Wilton careers with more than 100 wins, and Rende became the first Warrior to qualify for the State Open four times.

Notes: With the 16 new honorees, the Fairfield County Sports Commission has now honored a total of 215 local sports persons.

In addition to the Wilton High wrestling program, the other Sports Persons of the Year winners were: Larry Menta (Bridgeport); the Darien High baseball team (Darien); the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team (Easton); Tyler Nelson (Fairfield); the Greenwich High girls volleyball team (Greenwich); the Masuk High softball team (Monroe); Harry Stanton (New Canaan); Sarah Houle (Newtown); Joe Maddafari (Norwalk); Reid Chavez (Shelton); Andrea O’Connor (Stamford); Ryan Duffy (Stratford); Jillian Rice (Trumbull); Gary Meunier (Weston); and Julia Marino (Westport).

The commission is a 501c (3) non-profit, charitable and educational organization dedicated to promoting youth fitness and an active, healthy lifestyle, as well as personal development, through sports.

The commission, which is an all-volunteer organization except for the executive director position, is a one-stop resource for the sports communities in the county. The focus of the commission is creating and supporting programs for fitness and nutrition awareness education.

For more information concerning tickets and sponsorship opportunities for Sports Night, visit fairfieldcountysports.com or call Tom Chiappetta at 203-984-4806.

