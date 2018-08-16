Obituary: Georgine Olsen, 89

Georgine (Perry) Olsen, 89, of Woodbury, died August 2, 2018 at the Lutheran Home of Southbury after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Wilbur L. Olsen, who died August 24, 1994. They had been married 45 years at that time.

Georgine was born June 17, 1929 to Worth B. Perry and Mildred (Voorhees) Perry in Brooklyn, N.Y. She attended the Adelphi School and was a graduate of Packer University in 1949.

Georgine had a love of archeology, arts and crafts, as well as her 3 children Laura O. Hawlena of Woodbury; Norman S. Olsen and his wife Abby Sisson of Bethel; and Douglas E. Olsen of New Fairfield. Also 4 grandsons- Jason Hawlena (and fiancé Laura Ianantuoni), Joshua Hawlena, both of Woodbury; Worth P. Olsen (and Deanna Bacci) of Revere, Mass.; Carey Olsen (and Jacqueline Bonadio) of Bethel, CT. As well as one great-granddaughter, Stella Olsen.

While Georgine lived in Wilton, Ct from 1963 to 1998, she was an active member of the Wilton Playshop. She was an actress, did advertising, lighting and sound, and costume making at one time or another. She had many friends in this group. While doing her archeology work, she went to Death Valley, California; Granada in the Caribbean; Sturbridge Village, Mass. and Weir Farm in Ridgefield, Ct. She loved each place for its uniqueness.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite animal rescue or to SRFCure.org, The Scleroderma Research Foundation, 220 Montgomery Street Suite 484, San Francisco, California 94104, 1-800-441-2873.

To send an online condolence visit www.munsonlovetere.funeralhome.com.