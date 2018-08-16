Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, Aug. 16, Wilton Library. Muppets from Space will be shown for children from 10:15 to 11:45, with Aliens Ate My Homework from 2 to 3:30. Free, no registration.

Business Seminar, Thursday, Aug. 16, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Driving Profits Using Keyword Search will help businesses with their website, social media and video posts. Presented by SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Chamber of Commerce and Wilton Library. Free, registration required: fairfieldcountyscore.org or call 203-831-0065.

Morning Hike and Breakfast Bite, Saturday, Aug. 18, 8:30-10, Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Easy 45-minute hike followed by coffee and breakfast treats in the pavilion. All ages. Space limited; registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2-4:30, Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud. Limited to 15. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Aug. 20, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Weekly drop-in for all experience levels. Needles and yarn available for novices to try out. No registration.

Summer Sing, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 7-9 p.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. Sing a different choral classic with Music on the Hill each Tuesday in August. No performance. Free, with donations welcome. Info: 203-529-3133 or musiconthehillCT.org.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, Aug. 23, Wilton Library. Spark: A Space Tail will be shown for children from 10:15 to 11:45, with Sherlock Gnomes from 2 to 3:30. Free, no registration.

Ladies Monthly Lunch, Thursday, Aug. 23, 11:30. All ladies are invited to join the ladies of Stay at Home in Wilton for lunch at a local restaurant. Reservations required: 203-762-2600.

Fashion Exhibition, Saturday, Aug. 25, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. A Century of Style: 1860-1960 tracks women’s special-occasion fashion in Wilton decade by decade. Also on display are purses and women’s shoes. Time and other details: wiltonhistorical.org.

Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair & Exposition, Sunday, Aug. 26, 10-4, 25 Cannon Road. Admission: $2 per person or $1 with a canned good for Wilton food pantry. Exhibits, concessions, demonstrations, entertainment, watermelon-eating contest, auction of fruit, vegetables, flowers and baked goods. Information: 203-762-1900 or [email protected].

Free Family Concert, Sunday, Aug. 26, 3-7 p.m., Merwin Meadows, Lovers Lane. Presented by CT Friends of the Performing Arts. Wilton nonprofits invited to set up tables to share information. Performing: Jay and Ray from 3 to 4, Idle Kyle from 4:15 to 5:15, Bakithi Kumalo “The Graceland Experience,” at 5:30. In case of rain, the concert will begin at 1 in the Clune Center.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Aug. 27, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Weekly drop-in for all experience levels. Needles and yarn available for novices to try out. No registration.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, Aug. 27, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm artist-in-residence for August is MaryEllen Hendricks, who specializes in landscape photography. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Harry Potter Camp Fund-raiser, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 9-3, Wilton Library. Children in third through fifth grade can celebrate 21 years of Harry Potter with magical classes and Hogwarts-related activities. Advance registration required; $50 per child. Questions: 203-762-6336.

Practice Standardized Tests, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 10-1, Wilton Library. C2 Education will administer practice SAT, ACT, and PSAT tests. Space limited, registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Summer Sing, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 7-9 p.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. Sing a different choral classic with Music on the Hill each Tuesday in August. No performance. Free, with donations welcome. Info: 203-529-3133 or musiconthehillCT.org.

Business After Hours, Thursday, Aug. 30, 5:30-7 p.m., Realty Seven, 250 Danbury Road. Presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce in celebration of Realty Seven’s 40th anniversary. $30/members, $35/future members. RSVP: 203-762-0567 or [email protected]

Flag Retirement Ceremony, Sunday, Sept. 9, noon, James B. Whipple American Legion Post 86, 112 Old Ridgefield Road. Flags will be burned in a retirement ceremony; Gold Star family Bill and Shalini Madaras will receive the Americanism Award. Picnic follows, all invited. RSVP: [email protected] or 203-918-3767.