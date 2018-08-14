Wilton goes for Stemerman, Lamont in primaries for governor

It was hard to tell by the political signs dotting the landscape, but when all was said and done, Wilton’s Republican voters narrowly picked David Stemerman for governor over Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and Bob Stefanowski. Steve Obsitnik was fourth choice, with former Trumbull First Selectman Timothy Herbst trailing the field.

As of 10:30 p.m., a winner in the Republican primary for governor was not declared. The front-runners were Stefanowski and Boughton.

Herbst, Stemerman and Obsitnik all conceded around 10:20 p.m. and Boughton conceded at 10:45.

Not surprisingly, Ned Lamont, endorsed by the state party and the Wilton Democratic Town Committee, prevailed in both Wilton and the state, soundly defeating Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, who petitioned to get on the primary ballot.

Lamont recently visited Wilton where he told an enthusiastic crowd of about 100 at a DTC rally he would “make tough decisions but not on the backs of working people.”

Following are the unofficial results of the primary elections provided by Wilton’s registrars of voters. Projected winners based on statewide results are in bold. Turnout was 1,054 Democrats, 955 Republicans.

Governor

Democratic

Ned Lamont 980

Joe Ganim 74

Republican

Mark Boughton 229

Timothy M. Herbst 108

Steve Obsitnik 153

Bob Stefanowski 225

David Stemerman 240

Lieutenant Governor

Democratic

Susan Bysiewicz 752

Eva Bermudez Zimmerman 274

Republican

Joe Markley 427

Jayme Stevenson 283

Erin E. Stewart 187

U.S. Senator

Republican

Matthew Corey 648

Dominic Rapini 207

Treasurer

Democratic

Shawn Wooden 538

Dita Bhargava 455

Republican

Thad Gray 611

Art Linares 252

Comptroller

Republican

Kurt Miller 548

Mark Greenberg 317

Attorney General

Democratic

William Tong 734

Paul R. Doyle 74

Chris Mattei 200

Republican

Sue Hatfield 665

John Shaban 210

Judge of Probate

Democratic District

Doug Stern 789

Darnell D. Corsland 183