Wilton goes for Stemerman, Lamont in primaries for governor

It was hard to tell by the political signs dotting the landscape, but when all was said and done, Wilton’s Republican voters narrowly picked David Stemerman for governor over Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and Bob Stefanowski. Steve Obsitnik was fourth choice, with former Trumbull First Selectman Timothy Herbst trailing the field.
As of 10:30 p.m., a winner in the Republican primary for governor was not declared. The front-runners were Stefanowski and Boughton.
Herbst, Stemerman and Obsitnik all conceded around 10:20 p.m. and Boughton conceded at 10:45.
Not surprisingly, Ned Lamont, endorsed by the state party and the Wilton Democratic Town Committee, prevailed in both Wilton and the state, soundly defeating Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, who petitioned to get on the primary ballot.
Lamont recently visited Wilton where he told an enthusiastic crowd of about 100 at a DTC rally he would “make tough decisions but not on the backs of working people.”
Following are the unofficial results of the primary elections provided by Wilton’s registrars of voters. Projected winners based on statewide results are in bold. Turnout was 1,054 Democrats, 955 Republicans.
Governor
Democratic
Ned Lamont 980
Joe Ganim 74
Republican
Mark Boughton 229
Timothy M. Herbst 108
Steve Obsitnik 153
Bob Stefanowski 225
David Stemerman 240
Lieutenant Governor
Democratic
Susan Bysiewicz 752
Eva Bermudez Zimmerman 274
Republican
Joe Markley 427
Jayme Stevenson 283
Erin E. Stewart 187
U.S. Senator
Republican
Matthew Corey 648
Dominic Rapini 207
Treasurer
Democratic
Shawn Wooden 538
Dita Bhargava 455
Republican
Thad Gray 611
Art Linares 252
Comptroller
Republican
Kurt Miller 548
Mark Greenberg 317
Attorney General
Democratic
William Tong 734
Paul R. Doyle 74
Chris Mattei 200
Republican
Sue Hatfield 665
John Shaban 210
Judge of Probate
Democratic District
Doug Stern 789
Darnell D. Corsland 183