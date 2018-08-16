Police Log: Burglaries, DUI

DUI

A 25-year-old Westport man was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, evading responsibility and reckless driving Aug. 10 at 6:08 p.m; after leaving the scene of an accident in the parking lot of Wilton Library.

When officers arrived, the victim said a red Jeep Wrangler traveling the wrong way in the parking lot had sideswiped his vehicle and left. The driver spoke to the victim and left his cell phone number.

Officers called the number and asked him to return to the scene. Police said the driver of the Jeep showed signs of intoxication and did not perform a field sobriety test to standard.

Connor David Cullen, of 244 Wilton Road, Westport, was processed and given an Aug. 20 court date. Lab results are pending. Police said he was charged with evading because they must be called whenever damage exceeds $1,000.

Home, cars, burglarized

A resident of 30 Wilton Acres reported on Aug. 12 at 2:30 a.m. that her home had been burglarized.

The victim said she returned home from vacation and found entrance was made through a window and several rooms were ransacked. She noticed that a Bose wireless speaker, a set of keys, and a box of personal training equipment were missing.

Police are looking into a connection between two vehicles broken into at Wilton Acres the same night. The car doors were not locked, police said. No items were reported stolen, although they were entered by unknown individuals.

The incidents are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-834-6260.

The Wilton Police Department responded to one verbal domestic call during the week of Aug. 7 to Aug. 14.