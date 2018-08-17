Pollinator Pathway planting along the NRVT

The Norwalk River Watershed Association is sponsoring a planting event Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 10 to 11:30, along the Norwalk River Valley Trail in Wilton. Volunteers will meet at the Sedge Meadow site at Sharp Hill and Autumn Ridge.

They will be removing mugwort and adding native pollinator favorites including: mountain mint, purple coneflower, black-eyed susan, goldenrods, asters, sunflowers, and more. No experience necessary.

RSVP [email protected] or 203-807-6902. Bring gloves, spade, shovel and/or bucket for watering if possible. Limited supplies available. More information at Pollinator-Pathway.org.