To the Editors:

Although the League of Women Voters has scheduled a debate on Oct. 16 featuring many candidates, I think it would be invaluable to hear a debate between Toni Boucher and Will Haskell alone as they are both running for state senator. The debate would enable those of us in the 26th district to hear their views in detail concerning the many individual issues so important to us no matter what our political affiliation.

Margie Beebe

Wilton, Aug. 14