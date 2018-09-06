Himes expected at Democrats’ barbecue

UPDATE, Sept. 6: Congressman Jim Himes has confirmed he will be at the barbecue around noon on Saturday.

Aug. 22 — The community is invited to the Wilton Democratic Town Committee Annual Fall Barbecue on Saturday, Sept. 8, from noon to 3, at Merwin Meadows on Lovers Lane. Expected speakers include U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, state senate candidate Will Haskell and candidates for state representative Ross Tartell and Stephanie Thomas.

“The upcoming midterm elections are among the most important in our nation’s history.” DTC Chair Tom Dubin said in a press release. “This is a chance to learn more about the issues, meet our Democratic candidates and show your support. Plus, it’s a lot of fun.”

Picnic fare will include hamburgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, pasta, salads, chips and salsa, brownies and soft drinks.

Ticket are $45 until Sept. 5, then $55. Admission for children 6-18 is $10, and free for those under 6. Tickets available at wiltondems.org and at the door.