Road paving plan published

Public Works Director Chris Burney released the town’s road paving plan for the year during a Board of Selectmen meeting Aug. 6 at town hall.

Roads need to be prepped and catch basins repaired prior to milling and paving, he said. Road surfaces may have raised structures during preparatory work.

The list will be published on the town’s website. Contact the Department of Public Works at 203-563-0152 for further information.

The paving schedule may vary because of bad weather.