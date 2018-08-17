Cannon Grange invites nonprofits to fair

The Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair & Exposition returns for an 86th year on Sunday, Aug. 26, with something new: nonprofits.

This year’s fair — taking place from 10 to 4, rain or shine, on the grounds of Cannon Grange Hall at 25 Cannon Road — will feature table-top displays for different nonprofits in Wilton and surrounding towns, where people can learn about their missions and how to get involved with the organizations.

The idea to invite nonprofits was that of Cannon Grange fair committee member Bil Mikulewicz.

“Our vendors have been decreasing over the last few years and someone said, ‘Maybe a nonprofit would like a space, we needn’t charge,’” said Mikulewicz.

“That got me to thinking: There’s a lot of nonprofits that do great work that maybe people don’t know much about. The fair gets a big mix of people who might like learning about these groups.”

Some of the nonprofits participating in this year’s fair are:

American Legion Post 86.

Discovery Center.

Ridgefield Historical Society.

Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue (ROAR).

SCORE.

Wilton Historical Society.

Wilton Library.

Other nonprofits looking to participate should contact the Cannon Grange at 203-762-1900 or [email protected].

The Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair & Exposition is the Wilton Cannon Grange’s “highlight of the year,” said Mikulewicz.

The fair will feature a wide assortment of exhibits, including — but not limited to — culinary arts, photography, crafts, flowers, vegetables and fruit, watercolor painting, and sewing and needlework.

Always popular are the state baking contests. The adult baking contest will feature a “majestic and moist New Year honey cake” while junior bakers will be asked to contribute a raspberry sour cream coffee cake. A contest for two-crusted apple pies will also be held.

Ribbons for first, second, third and honorable mention will be awarded to winners of the fair’s numerous contests, as well the coveted Best of Show purple rosette.

There will also be games for people of all ages — including a late-afternoon watermelon-eating contest and a small putting green provided by Neil Robertson of ProLinks Putting Greens — as well as concessions, a culinary arts sale, topical demonstrations, music, and auctions of fruit, vegetables, flowers and baked goods.

Fair admission is $2 per person, or $1 accompanied by a non-perishable food item for the Wilton Interfaith Food Pantry. Free parking will be available across the street at the Cannondale Railroad Station.

The 2018 fair book is available online at https://bit.ly/2M8IESk.

For more information, visit cannongrange.org. Questions may be directed to [email protected].