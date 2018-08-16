Senior Center News

Positive aging stereotypes

Did you know that older people who embrace positive stereotypes about aging are more likely than those who hold negative stereotypes to recover after suffering from disability? A 2012 Yale School of Public Health study by Becca R. Levy and colleagues looked at 598 seniors selected from a health plan in New Haven. The participants were at least 70 years old and without a disability at the start of the study. The seniors were placed in two groups based on differing views of aging. Researchers found that seniors in the positive age stereotype group were 44% more likely to recover from a severe disability. Recovery from disability was measured by participant’s ability to perform activities of daily living such as walking, getting up from a chair, bathing, and dressing. The results of the study suggest that how people view aging can actually affect their experience of aging.

Bridge

If you would like to join in, please call the organizers listed below:

Duplicate Bridge: First Tuesday of the month, call Lois Bruce at 203-762-5818.

Duplicate Bridge: Third Tuesday of the month, call Maureen Turnier at 203-762-9386.

Contract Bridge: Fridays, call Eleanor Mihailidis at 203-762-8720.

Open Bridge with Mike is offered Wednesdays, 10 to noon, $5 drop-in fee. Michael Hess supervises.

Ladies monthly lunch

On Aug. 23 at 11:30, join Stay at Home in Wilton for a ladies lunch at a local restaurant. Reservations are required; please call 203-762-2600.

Energy assistance

On Aug. 20, the Wilton Social Services Department will begin assisting with applications for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program. The program helps offset the winter heating costs of Connecticut’s lower-income households. The program does not start until November, but applications may be taken early. Appointments will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 9 and 3. Please call Phoebe Musico, adult and family social worker, at 203-834-6238, ext. 1613 for questions regarding documentation requirements or to make an appointment.

The income limits for this program are:

$35,116 for a household of one.

$45,920 for a household of two.

$56,725 for a household of three.

$67,530 for a household of four.

The asset limits are $15,000 for renters and $12,000 for all other households.

Coming Events

Friday, Aug. 17; 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis.

Monday, Aug. 20, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, Aug. 21, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Erickkson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, Aug. 22, 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12 to 5, Farmer’s Market at the Wilton Historical Society; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Aug. 23, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn;12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.