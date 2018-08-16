Library Lines

Time for poetry

The slower days of August now are here and it may be just the right time for adults to get in touch with their creative selves to craft some poetry. The CT Poetry Society Workshop is this Saturday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 4:30. This small cache of poets gets together monthly to share original poetry they have written by reading it aloud to the group. The group is limited to only 15 people at a session so that each participant is able to share their work. There is no charge but registration is required.

Last hurrah for kids’ activities

The activities for the summer reading program, Reading is Out of This World, are coming to a close this week. Kids in fifth and sixth grade can make flashlights in the Summer STEAM session on Monday, Aug. 20, from 10:15 to 11:30. The program is supported by the Amadeo Family and registration is required. Children from babies to age five can still enjoy story times on Monday through Wednesday at various times depending upon their ages. For kids 6 and up, Galaxy Crafts on Tuesday, Aug. 21, from 4:15 to 5 will test their DIY skills. They will be crafting galaxy stones using step-by-step instructions. Registration is required. Movie Theater Thursdays on Aug. 23 features Spark, A Space Tail at 10:15 and Sherlock Gnomes at 2. Friday everyone can enjoy Space Crafts, from 10 to 2. There is no registration for story times, movies or Friday crafts.

Meeting change for cancer survivors

The monthly meeting of the Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group was postponed to this Tuesday, Aug. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. All post-treatment breast cancer survivors are invited to join this monthly support group led by Nina Marino, LCSW. Nina was the clinical director for 15 years of the former Breast Cancer Survival Center and is a breast cancer survivor herself. Please email Nina at [email protected] with any questions. There is no charge. Registration is highly encouraged for this very welcoming group.

ACT now

As a teen, it may feel as if the last few days of summer and freedom are slipping away and perhaps they are. But by taking a little time now to concentrate on some college stuff, it may pay dividends in the coming school year. The library is offering SAT, ACT & PSAT Testing for High School Students, on Wednesday, Aug. 22, from 10 to 1. These are free practice tests administered by C2 Education of Wilton. Appointments can then be arranged with C2 Education to see written results and to review the tests, section by section. Any follow-up activities can be scheduled between the student and C2 Education directly. Registration is required because space is limited. The student should indicate which tests will be taken when registering.

Thriving in space

The Wonderful Wednesdays program this week is Living in Space on Aug. 22, from 4 to 5. Kids in third through fifth grade will learn what it’s like to stay protected in space, hearing what dangers astronauts have to overcome. Kids will learn how to use a Geiger counter to safely measure radioactive materials and see how objects behave in a vacuum. The program is made possible by the Amadeo Family. Registration is required.

Not to be missed

Harry Potter is gearing up to go back to Hogwarts, so kids in third through fifth grade will want to join him in the Harry Potter Camp Fund-raiser on Tuesday, Aug. 28, from 9 to 3. There are just a few spots left to take part in this fun day of magical classes and activities. Would-be wizards will be sorted into the four houses and search for magical artifacts guarded by fearsome creatures. Professor Trelawney will hold her Science of Divinations class and much more. Time is slipping away. Pinocchio Pizza will be donating the lunch. Advance registration is required in person; the fee is $50 per child and proceeds benefit the Children’s Library.

Free music downloads

With more than 300,000-plus albums, patrons with Wilton Library cards can download great albums from Hoopla for free. From soundtracks and show music to pop and jazz, patrons can listen as many times as they want during the seven-day loan period. Albums are returned automatically so no late fees are ever incurred. To get started, patrons may either download the Hoopla app or visit the library’s website and click on Digital Library, then select “Music, Movies, TV Shows” (Hoopla).

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.