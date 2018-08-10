Real Estate Sales: Aug. 3-9, 2018

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 3 through Aug. 9, 2018.

105 Sugarloaf Drive, David W. and Violet B. Fryer, to James E. Morgan and Emily Yip, $535,000.

49 Quail Ridge Road, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., to Kevin C. and Michelle L. Davis, $445,000.

16 Coley Road, David and Elizabeth Godfrey, to Gregory Sharr and Erin Paige Hammock, $1,085,000.

21 Wolfpit Lane, David J. Van Steenkiste and Stephanie Celi, to Marco Massaro and Melissa Delia, $1,450,000.

11 English Drive, Gregg Castano, to Janet S. Hranicky, $1,815,000.