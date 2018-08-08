Wilton District 3 polling place is changed for Tuesday’s primaries

Wilton’s registrars of voters Karen Birck (D) and Annalisa Stravato (R) announced Wednesday evening, Aug. 8, a change of venue for District 3 voters planning to cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary elections. With hot and humid weather expected to continue into next week, they received permission from the secretary of the state to change the polling place from the un-air conditioned Middlebrook School gym to the air-conditioned Middlebrook School cafeteria.

“Our concern is for the health, safety and comfort of Wilton’s voters and poll workers,” an email from Birck said. “District 3 voters will still use the rear parking lot at Middlebrook School. The most significant change is that voters should enter the building through the door under the canopy. Upon entering through the door under the canopy, voters should turn right and walk down a short hallway to the cafeteria.”

Polls will be open Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone with questions may call the registrars’ office at 203-563-0111.