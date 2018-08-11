Vanderslice outlines priorities for new fiscal year

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice briefly outlined her priorities for the new fiscal year to the Board of Selectmen at its meeting Aug. 6, at town hall.

The fiscal year began July 1.

The budget. “We are already focusing on healthcare costs,” Vanderslice said, who added she is looking at the state plan, and has health benefits consultants doing analysis as well, which will be shared. Labor efficiencies are another cost-saver being examined.

Infrastructure. Documenting the town’s needs beyond the police station, town hall campus, and high school field track.

Prepare for the end of the moratorium on affordable housing proposals, known as state law 8-30g.

“That’s what I’ve identified as my focus for over the next year,” she said.