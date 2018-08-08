Impaired woman drives off with daughter

A 62-year-old Wilton woman was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs and second-degree reckless endangerment Aug. 1 at 3:16 p.m. after showing up intoxicated to pick up her daughter from the YMCA.

Police said staff members of the Y had called them to notify report the suspect appeared intoxicated. She was stopped on Route 7 and failed to perform a field sobriety test to standard. Testing showed her blood alcohol level was .0711.

Michele A. McLean, of 123 Westport Road, was released on $260 bond and is to appear in court Aug. 13.