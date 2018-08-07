Poor parking leads to DUI charge

A 62-year-old Wilton man was charged with illegally operating a vehicle under the influence Aug. 5 at 1:56 p.m. on River Road.

Police received a report of a man who appeared intoxicated and found Richard G. Threshie, of 6 Powder Horn Hill Road, behind Wilton Hardware attempting to back his car out of a parking space. He showed signs of intoxication and was unable to perform sobriety tests to standard.

His blood alcohol later was later found to be 0.28. The legal limit is 0.08. He was released on $250 bond with a court date of Aug. 15.