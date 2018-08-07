Fire department opening to be filled

The Fire Commission is scheduled to interview four candidates this evening, Aug. 7, for an opening on the Wilton Fire Department.

“They hope to have a viable candidate by week’s end,” said Chief Ronald Kanterman in an email, when asked about the opening.

The selected person needs to have a background check and a physical examination, Kanterman said.

If they pass, they will spend 15 weeks at the Connecticut State Fire Academy, where classes begin Aug. 27.

The department is also giving promotional exams for captain and lieutenant, due to a retirement, so it is possible there will be a promotions ceremony combined with the new firefighter ceremony down the road, Kanterman said.