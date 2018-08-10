Police Log: DUIs, illegal entry and more

DUI

A 62-year-old Wilton woman was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs and second-degree reckless endangerment Aug. 1 at 3:16 p.m. after showing up intoxicated to pick up her daughter from the YMCA.

Police said staff members of the Y had called them to notify report the suspect appeared intoxicated. She was stopped on Route 7 and failed to perform a field sobriety test to standard. Testing showed her blood alcohol level was .0711.

Michele A. McLean, of 123 Westport Road, was released on $260 bond and is to appear in court Aug. 13.

DUI

A 62-year-old Wilton man was charged with illegally operating under the influence Aug. 5 at 1:56 p.m. on River Road. Police received a report of a man who appeared intoxicated and found Richard G. Threshie, of 6 Powder Horn Hill Road, behind Wilton Hardware attempting to back out of a parking space. He showed signs of intoxication and was unable to perform sobriety tests to standard. His blood alcohol later was later found to be 0.28. The legal limit is 0.08. He was released on $250 bond with a court date of Aug. 15.

Jeep entered

A Jeep Wrangler was illegally entered through the roof compartment and $630 cash and several checks were taken between the hours of 10:50 a.m. and 12:10 p.m., July 31, behind Wilton Sport and Fitness on Danbury Road.

Police said the doors were locked but access was made through the open roof compartment.

The incident is under investigation.

Canvassing alert

Police are alerting the public that the nonprofit organization Citizens Campaign for the Environment will send representatives to canvass homes in the town this week between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m.

The canvassers will have official identification and police have a list of them all.

Keys found

A set of of keys to a vehicle that may be a Honda were dropped off to the police Aug. 5 after being found on Chestnut Hill Road near Dudley Road.

Call police at 203-834-6260 for further information.

The Wilton Police Department responded to three domestic verbal calls during the week of July 31 to Aug. 7.