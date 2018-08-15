BBB warns against movers

The Better Business Bureau serving Connecticut is cautioning consumers about a moving company based in Guilford that is engaging in allegedly crafty practices, including in the Fairfield County area.

According to consumers’ complaints, Flagship Van Lines’ moving crews have arrived on the incorrect day or haven’t shown up at all, increased prices after deposits were paid, and refused delivery of items until a higher price was paid.

The BBB, based in Cromwell, has received more than 40 complaints against the company since June. The company also calls itself Blessed Movers,according to the BBB.

Last month, WMAR News Baltimore reported that a man connected to several moving companies that have been investigated by the FBI, has affiliation with Flagship Van Lines, according to the BBB.

On July 31, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cincinnati, Ohio, held a press conference announcing that 12 people have been indicted for conspiring in a racketeering enterprise to defraud customers. These people have had affiliations with several different moving companies around the U.S. including Flagship Van Lines.

The U.S. Attorney’s office estimates there are more than 900 victims of this scheme around the country. The U.S. Department of Transportation and the FBI were both involved in this investigation.

Because of the length of time of business, volume and unresolved complaints, and failure to have a required competency license, Flagship Van Lines currently holds an F rating on its BBB Business Profile page.

Victims of this scheme are encouraged to call the Inspector General’s Fraud Hotline at 1-800-424-9071.