Wilton selectmen meetings to start later

The Wilton Board of Selectmen will meet from now on at 8 p.m. for its regular meetings, rather than 7:30 p.m.

The change was made to ensure all volunteer working members of the board are able to arrive at the start of the meeting and be present for the duration of the meeting, said First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice.

The announcement was made during a Board of Selectmen meeting Aug. 6 at town hall.

Resident Sara Curtis warned that a later start could contribute to fewer members of the public attending the meetings. She said she was hoping for an earlier start, not a later one.

The board’s next meeting is Aug. 20.