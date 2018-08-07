Bonk is named assistant coach for Wahoos

The Wilton Family YMCA has named Joe Bonk as assistant senior coach for the Wilton Y Wahoos swim program.

Bonk will be in charge of the Wahoos junior team (ages 13-14) and will assist with the program’s national group.

“His youthful enthusiasm as well as his high level of expertise in current teaching techniques will be tremendously helpful for our organization,” said Randy Erlenbach, the senior director of aquatics for the Wilton Family YMCA. “Coach Joe loves to create a winning environment that focuses on a team-first attitude.”

“I was immediately attracted to this career opportunity,” said Bonk. “I have admired this Wahoos team and its coaches from afar since I was 14 years old, when I began competing at the YMCA of Triangle AREA in Raleigh, N.C. “I feel like my personal success in the sport has given me insight into what it takes to succeed at a high level, and bestowing that knowledge and passion onto the next generation is my main goal.”

Competitive swimming has a rich history at the Wilton Family YMCA. For more than 46 years the Wilton Y Wahoos have achieved success in both national and international arenas. Twenty-five Wahoos have competed at Olympic Trials, including 1988 Olympic Silver Medalist Janel Jorgensen of Ridgefield.

“By adding an excellent coach like Joe Bonk, we are convinced that the Wilton Y Wahoos will continue to have fantastic leadership and success for years to come,” said Robert McDowell, the CEO of the Riverbrook Regional YMCA.

