Drum Hill house in the spotlight

A rustic old Colonial period historic home at 165 Drum Hill Road keeps popping up in the news lately.

State police charged a 43-year-old Wilton man with reckless driving and other motor vehicle counts July 27 at 3:30 a.m. on Route 15 north in New Haven, and he gave 165 Drum Hill Road as his address.

Troopers said Ijebol G. Holmes, of 165 Drum Hill Road, was arraigned at state Superior Court in Bridgeport later that same morning on charges of improper use of marker, operating without minimum insurance, operating under suspension, engaging police in pursuit and interfering with an officer, in addition to reckless driving.

Troopers said they received a broadcast that Wilton police had attempted to stop the gray Honda Civic, which took off on Route 15 northbound at exit 42 in Westport. Troopers saw the vehicle traveling at exit 46 in Fairfield. They attempted to stop the vehicle, just north of exit 52 in Trumbull, but it increased speed and kept going. It was later stopped on Route 15 just north of exit 60 in New Haven, after driving over tire flattening sticks troopers had set.

The 165 Drum Hill Road address came up again last month when a 37-year-old New York state man, who also owns the residence on Drum Hill Road, was charged with criminal impersonation.

Police said Jeffrey C. Jacobs, of 1 Renaissance Square, White Plains, N.Y, allegedly impersonated Jeremy Jacobs, the owner of the Boston Bruins hockey team. In May of 2017, Wilton police received a call from the Bruins organization saying they received a collection notice regarding tree work that Jeffrey Jacobs incurred at his home on Drum Hill Road in Wilton. It was found he had employed the tree-cutting service, and said he was Jeremy Jacobs, the owner of the Bruins. The service was never paid and sent a bill to the Bruins ownership, who notified police. Then, in November, in an attempt to get out of a ticket, Jacobs allegedly told a Wilton traffic officer he was Jeremy Jacobs and owned the Bruins.

The house was in the news twice, before those arrest incidents. In February of 2017, it made the paper because it is one of Wilton’s oldest houses and was seriously damaged after part of a tree fell on it.

Then, on Feb. 22 of 2018, fire officials investigating the cause of a blaze that struck the house determined the fire was not set, and began with a self-combusting pile of linseed oil-soaked rags from a construction renovation job.

The renovation work on the 1700s period historic home was being done illegally, with no permits from the building department, said Fire Chief Ronald Kanterman at the time.

It was not the first time the unpermitted work at 165 Drum Hill Road had come to the attention of the building department. Robert Root, chief building official, told the homeowners, Jacobs and Victoria L. Martin, in a letter that upon inspection on May 17, 2017 a permit was needed with drawings for all structural repairs of the portico, front porch and second floor gable wall damaged by a tree, an electrical, plumbing and hvac permit was required for any new or repair work, and a permit was needed for any additional work except painting, carpeting and flooring.

At that time, Root advised the owners that they had 10 days to respond or the matter would be turned over to the town counsel for legal action. That apparently did not happen.

“I do not think we sent the complaint to the town counsel. We sent a copy of the letter to the town counsel when we mailed one to the owners. Usually we follow up but this must have slipped through the cracks,” Root said Aug. 2 in an email, when asked about the case. “Generally when the house is sold we get compliance. I will be talking to town counsel next month regarding blight and other issues so I will speak to them regarding this property.”

The house is pre-revolutionary, dating from 1770, according to historian Bob Russell. It was once the home of Moses Stuart, a prominent biblical scholar in the early 19th Century, who was born there. A graduate of Yale University, he preached at Wilton Congregational Church but declined an offer to become pastor. Stuart spent most of his career as a professor at Andover Seminary in Massachusetts from 1810 to 1852.

“At his death in 1852, he was acclaimed as the father of modern biblical scholarship in America and was perhaps the most distinguished son of Wilton, yet few today have ever heard of him,” Russell wrote.

Later the house was home to the Knauth family, including Dr. Marjorie Knauth, holder of a doctorate degree and a physician who practiced in New York City in the 1920s. She moved to Wilton in 1937 and temporarily retired, involving herself in civic activities. The granddaughter of pioneer suffragette Lucretia Mott and an associate of Susan B. Anthony, she was elected the first president of the Wilton League of Women Voters.

She returned to medicine during World War II, when there were no other doctors in Wilton, providing medical services to the community.

According to assessor records, the house has an assessed value of $596,750 and an appraised value of $852,500.