Rain doesn’t dampen senior spirits

Members of Stay at Home in Wilton did not let the threat of thunderstorms keep them away from their annual summer picnic on Aug. 3. Originally planned for the pavilion at Merwin Meadows, the group switched gears and relocated to WEPCO, thus preventing the popular event from being a washout.

Volunteers Roger Smith, Jim Kapustka and Dick Louis grilled hot dogs and hamburgers for more than 70 people, side dishes and desserts were provided by volunteers and members themselves, and Wilton High School jazz musician Max Santos entertained.

The sun came out just in time for the arrival of Phil and Tom’s ice cream truck. The original 1965 Good Humor truck brought a bit of nostalgia back along with the sunshine.

Stay at Home in Wilton expressed its thanks to WEPCO for opening its doors at the last minute, and the Village Market for providing the hamburgers, hot dogs and rolls.

“Both have been cherished partners in supporting seniors who stay in town,” said Debbie Louis, who handles communications for the organization. Celebrating its eighth anniversary this year, Stay at Home will welcome its 100th member this summer.

For information, call executive coordinator Janet Johnson at 203-762-2600.