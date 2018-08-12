Kiwanians plan fall events

The thermometer — and calendar — may still say summer, but the Kiwanis Club of Wilton is planning two of its more popular fall events.

The club’s third Oktoberfest is set for Saturday, Sept. 29, from 4 to 10, on the grounds of the Wilton Y. The family-friendly event will feature authentic German food and beer, music, dancing, and games.

The menu will include bratwurst, chicken, sauerkraut, German potato salad, hot dogs, French fries, cold drinks and German beers. An entrance fee of $35 for adults will include a bratwurst or chicken platter with beer or wine. The fee for children under 21 will be $6, and will include a hot dog, French fries, and soda or water.

Proceeds will go to community youth programs. Advance adult tickets may be purchased for $26 by going to WiltonOktoberfest.org.

Two days earlier, on Thursday, Sept. 27, the Kiwanians will open their annual pumpkin sale at the Wilton Historical society. It will run through Oct. 31.