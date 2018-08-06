Obituary: Wanda Kay Hamilton, 95, formerly of Wilton

Wanda Kay Hamilton, age 95, of Plymouth, formerly of Duxbury and Wilton, CT, died Thursday, August 2, 2018 after a short illness. She was the wife of the late Lloyd R. Hamilton and Michael Schmitt, and the daughter of the late Emil and Wanda (Kazanecka) Gallman.

Born in Paterson, New Jersey on December 21, 1922, Wanda earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Douglass College (the New Jersey College for Women). She worked as an office administrator for New Canaan High School and Perkin-Elmer until her retirement.

Devoted to her faith, Wanda was most recently a communicant of Holy Family Church in Duxbury, and a member of Opus Dei, as a supernumerary. She was a volunteer for the Wilton Historical Society and enjoyed knitting, reading, and listening to music. She especially liked playing the piano and singing in local choral groups and at her church. Wanda was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She is survived by her two sons, Richard Hamilton and his wife Mei-li of California, and James Hamilton and his wife Amy of Marshfield. She also leaves her grandchildren, Charlotte, Charlie, Gavin, and Olivia, as well as her great-grandchildren, Noelle and Alise. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Gallman and is survived by two nieces and a nephew, Dr. Eve Gallman and Kurt, Anita Cotuna and Theo, and Dr. J. Matthew Gallman. She leaves her stepchildren, Chris Schmitt and Kim, Matt Schmitt and Susan, and Ann Schmitt and Stephen. She was predeceased by one stepchild, Mike Schmitt.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday, August 10th, at 11 a.m., at Holy Family Church in Duxbury. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment will be held at a later date.

