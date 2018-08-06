The National Weather Service reports that hot and humid weather will continue through the middle of this week.
Heat indices are expected to approach 95 to 100 degrees for Monday afternoon. They will remain at that level into the early evening on Monday.
The heat index for Tuesday will also be around 95 to 100 degrees, the weather service predicts.
A report Monday morning said the high temperatures could persist into Wednesday.
1 thought on “Heat advisory in effect for tri-state area through Tuesday”
It’s hot. Let’s hear it for global warming 24/7. The demise of the polar bear. All caused by plastic bags in supermarkets. Next winter when it’s -10° it will be all about the coming Ice Age? Does anyone remember the killer ants from Mexico? They were heading north from Arizona. Where are they now? Maybe in Arkansas. There is something to be said for fake news. Or fake something. Whatever you want to call it.