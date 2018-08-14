Summer concert season a success

Wilton’s summer concert season has come to a close, and by all accounts it was a successful one, with intentions to return next year.

Music was presented at Wilton Library by the library association and at Merwin Meadows and Schenck’s Island by the Parks and Recreation Department.

The final show of the Parks and Recreation series was Aug. 5, featuring the Treeshakers at Merwin Meadows.

“While the weather has been suspect so a few concerts, one was moved inside to Trackside, residents have enjoyed the shows. We really don’t keep track of attendance, but given the weather attendance has been consistent with last year,” said Steve Pierce, director of parks and recreation.

“We are hoping these shows are becoming a Wilton staple in the summer and look forward to continuing this program for years to come,” Pierce said.

The library reported a very successful Summer Music & More Concert Series.

“Our audience over the four concert weeks was at least 665 people, another banner year for the library,” said Janet Crystal, marketing communications manager for the library. “We might have had even higher numbers if we didn’t have a 45-minute deluge right as the first concert with Over Easy was getting underway. We definitely thank the brave souls who ventured out for that concert.”

Crystal also thanked Village Market, which sponsors the series. “All of this would not be possible without the generous support of The Village Market. For the past 18 years, the Village Market has funded the library’s Summer Music and More Concert Series.”

The season grew stronger each week with the introduction of a new a cappella group for the Brubeck Room, The Conn Artists, and the return of the big brass and Motown sound of Billy & The Showmen for the second year.

Steve Kazlauskas returned for his sixth year and the final concert of the season with his Echoes of Sinatra performance.

“He was adored by the audience that grew by the minute to at least 215 people. Many people asked as they were leaving, ‘Will you be bringing him back for the seventh year?’ A resounding yes,” Crystal said.

The recreation department’s four concerts were on Sunday evenings in the parks. The library’s four concerts were on Thursday evenings at the Brubeck Room of the library, opening out onto the courtyard.