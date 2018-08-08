Flags will be retired

James B. Whipple American Legion Post 86 will hold its annual flag retirement ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 9, at noon, at the post headquarters at 112 Old Ridgefield Road. Flags too old, tattered or faded to be flown may be deposited in the box in front of the post for proper disposal.

Immediately following, the Legion’s Department of Connecticut will present the Americanism Award to Gold Star family Bill and Shalini Madaras. This is Legion’s highest award given to a civilian.

The Madarases are being recognized for their starting and administering the Kick for Nick Foundation, as well as Shalini’s key contributions to founding the first house for homeless female veterans and their children, The Nicholas A. Madaras Home in Bridgeport.

The community is invited to both events and the picnic that follows. RSVP: [email protected] or 203-918-3767.