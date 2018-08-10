Nobody Told Me That: Primary elections

What primary elections will be held on Aug. 14, 2018?

Statewide primary day for voting for both major parties’ is Aug. 14, 2018. The ballots will include the office of governor and several other statewide offices. Connecticut is a “closed “primary state. Primaries are open only to members of the party holding the primary.

Who are the candidates?

The Democratic candidates include:

Governor — Ned Lamont (endorsed) and challenger Joseph Ganim.

Lieutenant Governor — Susan Bysiewicz (endorsed) and challenger Eve Bermudez-Zimmerman.

Attorney General — William Tong (endorsed) and challenger Chris Mattei.

Treasurer — Shawn Wooden (endorsed) and challenger Dita Bhargava.

Judge of Probate — Doug Stern (endorsed) and challenger Darnell O. Crosland.

Although the offices of U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative in Congress, secretary of the state, and state comptroller will appear on the ballot this November, there is no Democratic opposition to U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, U.S. Congressman Jim Himes, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, or State Comptroller Kevin Lembo.

The Republican candidates include:

Governor — Mark Boughton (endorsed) and challengers, Timothy M. Herbst, Steve Obsitnik, Bob Stefanoski, David Stemerman.

Lieutenant Governor — Joe Markley (endorsed) and challengers, Jayme Stevenson, Erin E. Stewart.

U. S. Senator — Matthew Corey (endorsed) and challenger Dominic Rapini.

Treasurer — Thad Gray (endorsed) and challenger Art Linares.

Comptroller — Kurt Miller (endorsed) and challenger Mark Greenberg.

Attorney General — Sue Hatfield (endorsed) and challenger John Shaban.

Where can I find information on these candidates?

Try their websites for information and for their campaign representatives.

Who may vote in this primary?

According to state law, only registered party members may vote in their party’s primary elections. So, only registered Democratic Party or Republican Party members may vote in the Aug. 14 primary. Seventeen-year-olds who will turn 18 on or before Nov. 6, 2018, Election Day, may register and vote in this primary.

If you are not registered to vote, it is not too late to register and, at the same time, enroll in either major party in order to vote in this primary election. Your mailed-in registration must be postmarked by Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018; the deadline for in-person registration at town hall is noon on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.

If you are an unaffiliated (“independent”) voter, have been unaffiliated for at least three months, and wish to vote in the primary, you must enroll in the major party either in person by Aug. 13, 2018, at noon, or mail an application in time for it to be received by Aug. 9, 2018. If you are registered in a major party but wish to vote in the other party’s primary, state law requires party membership for three months prior to the primary to be eligible to vote in that party’s primary. If you have questions about state laws governing eligibility to vote in this primary, contact Wilton’s registrars of voters at 203-563-0111.

If you will be out of town on the day of the primary, you may apply for an absentee ballot now at the office of the town clerk. The ballots themselves became available on July 24 from the town clerk.

Where will the primary election be held in Wilton?

The primary will be held from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the same polling places as other federal and state elections. District 1 votes at the Wilton High School (auditorium), District 2 votes at the Cider Mill School gym, and District 3 votes at the Middlebrook School gym.*

Will my vote make a difference in this election?

Your vote always makes a difference. If you are a member of a major party and choose not to vote, you are allowing other voters to make decisions on your behalf in several important Connecticut races. Because Connecticut is a “closed” primary state, unaffiliated voters effectively disenfranchise themselves for all primary elections in our state. As of July 23, 2018, there are 3,498 Democrats, 4,076 Republicans, and 4,813 unaffiliated voters in Wilton.

For further information, visit wiltonct.org or wiltonlwv.org or email the Wilton League of Women Voters at [email protected].

*Concerned that the hot and humid weather expected to continue next week could adversely affect the health, safety and comfort of election workers and voters, Wilton’s registrars of voters have received permission from the secretary of the state to change the District 3 polling place from the un-air conditioned Middlebrook School gym to the air-conditioned Middlebrook School cafeteria. Voters may park in the rear parking lot, enter through the doors under the canopy and turn right after entering to reach the cafeteria.