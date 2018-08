The Department of Environmental Affairs will be closed Aug. 13-17, according to a notice on the town’s official website.

Mike Conklin, director of Environmental Affairs, said the break is a vacation, typically taken during August when work slows down due to the August recess of the Inland Wetlands Commission and Conservation Commission.

“We do this to ensure we will be available for the commissions’ public meetings during the busier times of the year,” Conklin said.