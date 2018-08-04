Obituary: Paul G. Wright, 90, of Wilton

Paul G. Wright, age 90, of Wilton, CT, passed away at Norwalk Hospital at 10:30 p.m. on July 19, 2018.

Paul was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on July 22, 1927 to Nona and Bert Wright. Paul grew up in Tulsa and attended Will Rogers High School. He graduated in early in December 1945 to join the US Coast Guard. He was up training in boot camp in New York City when the war ended so he went back to Tulsa and entered to the University of Oklahoma Tulsa. He graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering in May 1951.

After graduation he returned to the US Coast Guard for an additional 2-year duration as an officer. On April 5, 1952 he married Dorothy Brown of Chicago, Illinois. After the Coast Guard, Paul started working for the Mobil Oil Corporation at their St. Louis, Missouri Refinery. He was later transferred to Mobil Oil Headquarters in New York City and worked as a Vice President of Middle East Operations.

Paul and his wife Dorothy moved to Wilton, CT in September 1976. He worked for Mobil Oil for a total of 37 years and retired at the end of 1989. In retirement Paul was a member of Shorehaven Golf Club in Norwalk where he played golf throughout the year. He enjoyed golfing, reading, writing and his loving family.

Paul is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Wright; sons Terry, David and wife Rosemary, Michael and wife Catherine, and two grandchildren Jacqueline and Dylan Wright.

Memorial services were held at the Scottish Argyle Cemetery in Argyle, Il. on July 29, 2018. The Hoyt-Cognetta Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com for more information.