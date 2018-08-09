Library Lines

Teen events filling up

There are two teen programs that are almost filled so kids should act now if they want to participate. The first is a five-day program called Coding for Teens, Aug. 13-17, from 10:30 to noon, for students in seventh through 12th grade with algebra experience. The second program is craftier with Book Birdhouses for Teens and Tweens, on Tuesday, Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 5:30. This is a two-day workshop where kids in sixth through 12th grade will paint, decoupage and create their unique birdhouse. This program is sponsored by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund. Registration is required for both programs either online or by calling 203-762-6342.

Survivors’ group

The Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group meets on Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. The group meets monthly for post-treatment breast cancer survivors and is facilitated by Nina Marino, LCSW. Attendees may email Nina with questions at [email protected]. Registration is encouraged by visiting the library’s website or calling 203-762-6334.

Motion detection

The Wonderful Wednesdays program this week is Marvels of Motion, on Aug. 15, from 4 to 5. Kids entering kindergarten and up are invited to explore the laws of motion in this abundantly engaging physics performance. Kids and their caregivers will observe the power of forces including gravity, centrifugal force, inertia and much more. Then participants will watch as these forces come together to create astonishing jet packs and even a rocket-propelled car. This show is sure to please everyone and inspire more imaginative learning in audience members. The program is supported by the Amadeo Family. Registration is required.

Keywords are king

SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce present, Driving Profits Using Keyword Search, a seminar that will provide business owners with the tools they need to find and profit from the keywords their customers search on Google. The program is set for Thursday, Aug. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees will go through the process to find what ideal customers want and how to apply that to their business’s website, social media posts and videos. Participants will learn how to create guides that will help their customers and position the business for a competitive edge. Speaker Ed Winslow has been a career entrepreneur for 30 years. He formed Niche Quest Media in 2006, an online lead-generating agency specializing in Search Engine Optimization, Display Advertising, Adwords and Facebook Ads, which created income-producing websites in the real estate, construction and healthcare industries. Visit fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065 to register. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. The media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin. Registration is required; there is no charge.

Poetry workshop

It’s a week away, but the monthly CT Poetry Society Workshop is Saturday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 4:30, so there is still time for people to work on their original poetry for this gathering. All that is required is the willingness to share some poetry that participants have written by reading it aloud to the group. To facilitate discussion, space is strictly limited to just 15 attendees. There is no charge but registration is required.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.