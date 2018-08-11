Letter: Mr. Blandings builds his dream house

To the Editors:

Having read with interest Mr. Hudspeth’s recent column advocating 74 apartments within the “Gateway to Wilton” reminds one of the Eric Hodgins book Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House, only in reverse. Mr. Blandings had many trials and tribulations building his home in rustic Connecticut, but the outcome was that the family settled into their new home and lived happily ever after.

Many Wiltonians today were very happy in their “Mr. Blandings homes” but are now experiencing unwelcome financial and emotional stresses brought on by town government. Wilton has evolved from a quaint dry town that once had an excellent school system in the 1990s to a wild west of developers with town administration support where neighbors of unwanted urban encroachment are scrambling for transparency with multiple commissions to keep Wilton’s natural beauty intact as well as housing values from being negatively impacted with an oversupply of low-end housing.

Mr. Hudspeth has been the incessant cheerleader for many of the things that are bringing higher taxes and the decline of housing prices to our town. He was the biased moderator of the Miller-Driscoll town meeting and its $45-million boondoggle vote which was supposed to bring children to town selling homes and increasing home values. When that failed, he became the town administration cheerleader for cluster housing on both Ridgefield and Cannon roads, spoiling their scenic beauty leading to housing oversupply.

We presently have a school system through its unabated lack of transparency treating its Wilton citizenry who present proven enrollment and cost savings facts with disdain as it pertains to holding firm on the budgets. In order for our town to move forward, we must fix the root of higher taxes, which is the school system, not create 74 apartments adding more taxation and diluting home values further. What he and the town administration did not expect was the unrelenting voice of our dedicated and amazing citizenry in the form of Preserve Wilton, Friends of Cannondale, and Sensible Wilton.

In the stock market, share repurchases elevate the equity value while share dilution using secondary offerings decreases the equity value. In Wilton’s housing market, lowering taxes by full transparency, listening to all the people, effecting proper maintenance of town buildings, zero-based school system budgeting, and increased emphasis on the beauty of Wilton will lower taxes thus increasing home equity values.

