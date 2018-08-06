Eversource takes to the skies for line inspections

Eversource will conduct aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment throughout the state using a helicopter with special heat-sensing imaging equipment. The images identify potential problems with electric lines and related equipment, so the company can make any necessary repairs or upgrades before possible reliability issues arise.

Weather permitting, the aerial inspections will start Monday, Aug. 6, and continue through Aug. 17, from 8 to 4. Wilton is one of the towns identified where the inspections will take place.

The helicopter is a blue and silver Bell, with a registration number N1431W.