Coloney steps down as Wilton girls hoop coach

Over the last few years, Wilton High School has seen several quality head coaches resign.

Another one stepped down last week.

Rob Coloney, the head coach of the Wilton High girls basketball team the last three seasons, announced via his Twitter page that he was leaving to become the director of career services at the University of Notre Dame.

“As I follow this personal dream of mine, it is important that the entire Wilton community understands my continued love, support and respect will always permeate from South Bend, Indiana,” wrote Coloney in his resignation letter (dated July 23) to Wilton High Athletic Director Chris McDougal, which he posted on Twitter.

“I will always support Blue/White. I will always value the beautiful relationships I’ve had the opportunity to forge,” continued Coloney. “And now, perhaps more than ever, am a student (and subscriber) to the theory — ‘Once a Warrior, Always a Warrior.’ ”

Coloney, 28, served as an assistant to Wilton head coach Jaclyn Porco during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. When Porco left after guiding the Warriors to the Class LL state championship in 2015, Coloney was named the new head coach.

Wilton went 43-26 overall during Coloney’s three-year tenure, qualifying for the state tournament each season. After going 12-10 in 2015-16 and 2016-17, the Warriors had their best season under Coloney last winter. Wilton won 16 of 20 regular-season games and advanced to the conference finals before losing to Trumbull. The Warriors then fell to fifth-seed Hall, 52-47, in the second round of the Class LL state tournament, ending the season with a 19-6 record.

Coloney, who grew up in Scotch Plains, N.J., attended Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, graduating in 2012. After working for several years in the New York Yankees broadcast production department, Coloney returned to Sacred Heart to work in financial aid and to get his MBA.

“I left because it was not fulfilling,” said Coloney (in a 2017 interview with Sacred Heart’s student newspaper, The Spectrum) about his decision to leave the Yankees. “I was not doing something on this planet that I could be happy with.”

After receiving his MBA, Coloney served as director of career placement for the Jack Welch College of Business at Sacred Heart. Last year, Coloney was named the director of the Welch Experience at the college of business.

Coloney, who coached youth basketball while still in high school in New Jersey, became a coach in the Wilton Basketball Association while he was an undergraduate at Sacred Heart.

Several years later he moved up to the Wilton High girls basketball program as an assistant before replacing Porco and coaching some of the same players he had first worked with as a travel coach in the town’s youth program.

