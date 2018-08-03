Wilton real estate sales — July 27-Aug. 2, 2018

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from July 27 through Aug. 2, 2018.

52 Ryders Lane, Jamie and Kristin M. Scholtz, to Raquel Spikla and Eitan Burstein, $905,000.

256 Thayer Pond Road, Martha Muccioli, to Christopher W. and Clare Passaro, $698,000.

20 Woods End Drive, Mark D. and Carol K. Andrews, to Gleb and Denise Reznick, $1,050,000.

193 Old Huckleberry Road, Jessica E. and John S. Skrinar, to Alessandro and Laurie Pachetti, $1,349,000.

39 Wicks End Lane, Carl G. and Amy Wistreich, to Wesley J. and Aisha Maduro Kimmel, $1,225,000.

374 Thayer Pond Road, Peter and Moira Black, to Andrew and Suzanne Lishnoff, $822,500.