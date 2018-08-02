Wilton police crack down on distracted driving

The Wilton Police, along with the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office, on Aug. 1 began it summertime U Drive U Text U Pay campaign.

Through this initiative, officers will be cracking down on motorists who text, talk, or distract themselves with a hand-held mobile phone while driving.

“Texting and driving is a public-safety crisis. Our mission is to save lives and protect the public. Enforcing texting and driving laws is a critical priority for our department,” spokesman Lt. Rob Kluk said in a statement.

The community will see an increased law enforcement presence on roadways with a focus on safety, he said. “Our officers will be stopping and ticketing anyone who is endangering the public due to texting and driving. If you text and drive, you will pay,” he said.

During the first wave of this campaign, in April, more than 10,000 citations were issued to motorists statewide.

The campaign will run to Aug. 15.

Under Connecticut’s cell phone and texting law, fines for violations range from $150 for a first offense, $300 for a second violation, and $500 for each subsequent violation.