Selectmen settle complaint

The Board of Selectmen July 23 agreed to settle a complaint brought against Detective Scott Sear by Silvermine Road resident Janet K. Trifero, who claimed she was followed and intimidated by the police detective.

She called the incident intimidation and abuse of power in a complaint of illegal discriminatory practice filed through the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities on Feb. 23.

Settlement terms were not available.

Trifero, in her complaint, said she was accused of a traffic infraction in Norwalk and was followed into Wilton by a Wilton officer. The plainclothes officer, in an unmarked car that eventually flashed colored lights, followed her several miles into town but would not state his reason for stopping, and intimidated her by exposing a gun tucked into his belt with no holster, according to the complaint. The complaint also alleges a badge was not attached to his belt or clothing.

She later learned the plainclothes officer was Sear, after calling police to the scene.

Trifero was issued an infraction for not stopping for a stop sign and not giving right of way.

The state commission could not comment because the case is still a pending investigation.