Wilton women donate business clothing

The generosity of Wiltonians toward charitable causes to help the economically disadvantaged has shown itself in a positive light once again, this time at the Westy Self Storage center on Danbury Road.

There, Westy collected women’s business clothing and accessories through July 31 for the benefit of Mid-Fairfield County Dress for Success, a Bridgeport-based organization that distributes suits, pants skirts, jackets, blazers, blouses, tops, shells, cosmetics, handbags, jewelry, scarves, footwear and other items to economically disadvantaged women trying to enter the workforce or improve their positioning in the work world.

The clothing drive raised more than 1,000 pieces of attire for Dress For Success, said Melissa Symeon, director of marketing for Westy.

Westy locations in Norwalk and Port Chester, N.Y., also collected for the drive.

“Just yesterday, we packed up two car loads,” said Liz Romeo, director of the Westy Wilton. “We’ve had hordes of clothes donated.”

Although the drive ran through July 31, it will continue informally until the next one later in the year. “We don’t like to turn anyone away when they bring a donation because they’ve heard about this,” Romeo said.

Westy has been partnering with Dress for Success for several years on these women’s business clothing drives. In 2010, Westy was awarded Partner of the Year by Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County, a project of The WorkPlace Inc.

“We are so grateful for Westy’s continued support. Thanks to their efforts and the generous members of the community, our previous drive brought in many items and helped us immensely,” said Sarah Lewis, program manager for Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County.