On Stage: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Bye, Bye, Birdie, Aug. 2-11, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

THIS WEEKEND

All’s Well, Aug. 4, 2 p.m., Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Helena, the orphaned daughter of a well known doctor, is under the protection of the widowed Countess of Rossillion after her father’s death. In love with Bertram, the countess’s son, Helena follows him to court, where she cures the sick French king of a fatal illness. In exchange for curing the king, Helena asks for Bertram’s hand in marriage. Free. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

CONTINUING

Annie, through Aug. 4, Shelton High School, 120 Meadow St., Shelton. Tickets $30. Info: centerstageshelton.org.

An Act of God, through Aug. 4, TheaterWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets $25. Info: theatreworks.us

Where All Good Rabbits Go, through Aug. 4, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Walt and Julia are a promising young couple whose world takes a turn for the worse when Walt discovers the first sign of a terminal illness: a rabbit tail. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.

Annie, through Aug. 11, 8 p.m., Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Tickets $25. Info: musicalsatrichter.org.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, through Aug. 11, Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, 677 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets $25. Info: tpnc.org.

ADVANCE

Comedian Colin Quinn, Aug. 11, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Understudy, Aug. 14 through Sept. 1, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

*Lyn Dillies, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury. The magician will perform her Mystify show. Tickets $15-$25. Info: thepalacedanbury.com.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Aug. 18-19, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Proceeds will benefit the Connecticut Burns Care Foundation. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.