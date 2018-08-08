Playshop auditions for next musical

The Wilton Playshop will hold auditions for I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change on Monday, Aug. 20, and Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. Callbacks will be held on Monday, Aug. 27, at 7. Directed by Nancy L. Meyer, with musical direction by Zach Kampler, the show will run Oct. 26 to Nov. 10.

The longest-running off-Broadway revue in history has been revised for the 21st century. This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as “the relationship.”

Act I explores the journey from dating and waiting to love and marriage, while Act II reveals the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set.

This humorous revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, “Say, what are you doing Saturday night?” Originally performed in 1995, the 2018 version features two new songs, revised lyrics and dialogue throughout the show to reflect dating in modern times.

For audition information, visit http://www.wiltonplayshop.org/auditions