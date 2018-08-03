Police Log: DUI, stolen vehicles

DUI

A 39-year-old Weston woman was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs while driving and operating an unregistered vehicle July 26 at 8 p.m. on Danbury Road near the Norwalk town line.

Police said Lisa M. Ferrer, of 32 Cannondale Road, Weston, will appear at Norwalk Superior Court Aug. 6. Police responded to a complaint of an erratic vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart in Norwalk near the Wilton line. The driver was stopped on Dudley Road, where she said she had had two drinks at the Darien train station.

She failed a field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol content of 0.375. The legal limit is 0.08.

Stolen vehicles

Police received a complaint July 29 at 11:29 a.m. of a possible stolen vehicle from the Devan Chevrolet dealership at 190 Danbury Road.

When police responded it was determined that seven vehicles and three key fobs were stolen during the early morning hours of July 29. Forced entry was obtained through the service department. A group of several individuals was seen entering the property at 1 a.m. on a surveillance camera, with a window being smashed and entry being made. Six of the seven cars were recovered in Bridgeport by July 31.

Anyone with information should contact the police at 203-834-6260.

Car stolen

A Slawson Court resident reported his vehicle missing after the night of July 27.

The missing Jeep Grand Cherokee was unlocked with the keys inside. It was recovered in Bridgeport by July 31.

Vehicle parts

Residents of Mountain Road and neighboring streets are encouraged to check their surveillance cameras and report findings to police following an incident July 28 at 1:09 a.m. in which a vehicle was burglarized.

Police said a vehicle was observed stopped on Mountain Road, with high beams on. An officer tried to make contact, and the vehicle sped off, resulting in a pursuit. The pursuit was ended because of slippery road conditions.

It was later discovered the vehicles at 125A Mountain Road were entered and a push-to-start button for a Mercedes was stolen. The officer’s intervention may have interrupted the theft of the vehicle.

The fleeing vehicle was described as a steel blue/gray four-door sedan, similar to a Nissan Altima. It was occupied by four young individuals.

Key fob found

A Volkswagen key fob was found in the north parking lot of Wilton High School July 24 at 3:45 p.m.

Anyone looking for the key fob may visit police headquarters at 240 Danbury Road and describe what it was attached to.

The Wilton Police Department responded to one domestic violence call, resulting in an arrest, during the week of July 24 to July 31.