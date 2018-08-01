Bill of Fairs: Festivals and walks

SoNo Arts Festival, Aug. 4-5, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Washington and Main Street, Norwalk. It includes more than 125 artisans, children’s activities, performing artists, musical performances and a puppet parade. Info: sonoartsfest.org.

Forever Grateful Music Festival, Aug. 10, 6 p.m. and Aug. 11, 1 p.m., Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. The fourth annual Forever Grateful Music Festival will feature Shakedown, Legion of Jerry, Brothers of the Road, Ianbassa and members of MSE, Jen Durkin & The Business, Union Rail, The Red Hots, Atom Family Band, Blackthorn Grove, and the annual Hat City Jam. Tickets $10-$70. Info: ivesconcertpark.com.

Nutmeg Festival, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main St., Ridgefield. It features the magic of Ben Nemzer as well as food, music, antiques, books, children’s games, a White Elephant sale and many other activities for all ages. A portion of proceeds will benefit local charities. Free. Info: nutmegfestival.org.

Operation Hope’s “Really Big” Tag Sale, Aug. 18-19, First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $1. Info: call 203-292-5588, ext. 207.

RidgeCon, Aug. 18, 10 – 4 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Its the fourth annual celebration of pop-culture. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Explore the InSitu garden, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 73 Diamond Hill Rd., Redding. Tickets $7. Info: opendaysprogram.org.

Big Blocks And BBQ Auto Show, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. It will include classic cars, hotrods and motorcycles with music by JR Waters, Dan’s Garage Band & Snappahead. There will be local vendors and a BBQ and pig roast. Info: call 203-744-6577.

*2018’s Downtown Market: Stratford, Aug. 26, Colonial Square Parking Lot, 2420 Main St., in Stratford. It has a juried crafts, art, and jewelry show, accompanied by music, activities for children, and theater.

*Oyster Festival, Sept. 7-9, Veterans Memorial Park, Norwalk. The festival will feature live music on each day of the festival. Proceeds will go to the Norwalk Seaport Association. Info: seaport.org/Entertainment.

Habitat for Humanity Golf Outing, Sept. 17, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Country Club of Fairfield, 936 Sasco Hill Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $150. Info: habitatcfc.org/golfouting2018.

Raveis Ride and Walk, Sept. 30, Calf Pasture Beach Rd., Norwalk. The Wailers will perform at 11 a.m. The proceeds will benefit the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. Register online. Info: raveisridewalk.com.

Light The Night Walk, Oct. 27, 5 p.m., Calf Pasture Beach Rd., Norwalk. It is a fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Register online. Info: lightthenight.org/events/fairfield-county.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net

Westport Farmers’ Market, Thurs., 10-2, 45 vendors, at 50 Imperial Ave.; May 17-Nov. 9; westportfarmersmarket.com. Remembering Paul Newman on Aug. 2 and Aug. 16.

Wilton Farmers’ Market, Wed., noon to 5 p.m., June 6-Oct. 24, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton.