Letter: Sidewalk sale a rousing success

To the Editors:

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce’s sixth Annual Street Fair & Sidewalk Sale, Saturday, July 21, was a wonderful celebration on a beautiful sunny day of everything our vibrant town has to offer. It was great to see people, their families and their dogs all out strolling our town enjoying the shopping, the food, the entertainment and time together.

Hundreds of residents and visitors from surrounding areas attended the annual summer event, which included over 80 participants, live music, entertainment and a number of children’s activities, including a live petting zoo, big bouncy house, face painting by Dora, a magician, a, puppeteer, balloon sculptor and giant bubble wands and more! Plus, lots to eat and drink!

A very big thank-you goes to our Title Sponsor, Kimco Realty and event sponsors Pet Pantry/Blue Buffalo. The great entertainment was graciously presented by Fairfield County Bank, Garavel Auto Group, and People’s United Bank and supported by Gregory and Adams, P.C., Realty Seven, and Arista Industries.

Thank you to everyone who made this summer festival such a success, we are very grateful to the hard work provided by our volunteers, especially Mark Ketley, Pat Russo and the Wilton CERT, the Ambulance Corps, Wilton Police, Parks & Rec and the Town of Wilton for supporting the event.

A special thank-you to Robin Roscillo, Carol Johnson, Susan Goldman and to all our Chamber volunteers for set up, clean up and assistance with all of our vendors. Thank you John DiCenzo, Michael Kaelin, Julian Miranda, Jeannette Ross, Susan Schaefer, Chris Lavin (We Park), Michael Smith, Kevin Vallerie, Annie Bedore and Michaela Yee.

Thank you to all our fantastic retailers, restaurants, businesses and civic organizations that participated and made the day so enjoyable.

Please remember to always Shop Wilton and support your local businesses!

The Chamber Board of Directors and Debra Hanson

Executive Director, Wilton Chamber of Commerce

Wilton, July 25